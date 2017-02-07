OBIT: Ethan Baker Alvis, Age 20, Of Gordonsville

Ethan Baker Alvis, age 20, of Gordonsville, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017 at his residence.

Ethan, the son of Mike Alvis and Anita Gibbs Higgans, was born in Wilson County on February 19, 1996.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Anderson Funeral Home with Bro. Thomas Hale officiating. Pallbearers were Braiden Alvis, Jordan Alvis, Travis Joiner, Brad Fitts, Brandon Hale and Thomas Clayborn.

Ethan is survived by his parents, Anita (Robert) Higgans of Alexandria and Mike (Karen) Alvis of Brush Creek; brothers, Braiden (Brandy) Alvis and Jordan (Amy) Alvis; sister, Luci Alvis; step brothers, Ryan Higgans and Matthew Angel; nephews, Jase Alvis, Coen Pipes and Spencer Pipes; grandmothers, Ruby Gibbs and Faye (Doyle) Hendrix; uncles, Mark Alvis and Tommy Gibbs; aunts, Sandra Fowler, Lisa (Clark) Oakley and Vicky Alvis.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Danny Alvis and Freeland Gibbs.

Anderson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.