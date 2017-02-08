GOVERNOR TO MAKE STOP HERE FRIDAY

Governor Bill Haslam is scheduled to visit Smith County, Friday.

The governor will be holding an opening meeting on the “Improve Act”, a proposal to increase the state fuel tax to provide addition funds for the state department of transportation and county highway departments across the state.

The governor will speak about the components of the “Improve Act” and field questions from the general public.

The governor is expected to be here from noon until 1 p.m.

The event will be held at the Smith County Agriculture Center off Highway 70 in South Carthage.

All residents, business leaders and government leaders are encouraged to attend the event.