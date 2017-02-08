OBIT: Mr. Tom Arnold, Age 80, Of The Helms Bend Community

Mr. Tom Arnold, age 80, of the Helms Bend Community, died Tuesday morning, February 7, at his home. He is survived by: wife, Debbie Arnold; 4 children, Tom Arnold Jr of Gainesboro, Tiff Arnold and wife Tonya of Gordonsville, Tracey Arnold Kemp and husband Jason of Carthage; Jason Arnold of Helms Bend; ; 8 grandchildren, Josh Arnold, Mallory Dickerson, Maddy Sampson, Anna Arnold, Mandy Dixon, Justin Gregory and Sunshine, Bailey Kemp and Wesley Kemp; 3 great-grandchildren, Tyler Dixon, Kaylee Dixon and Farmer Gregory; four-legged friend, Rudy.

Mr. Arnold is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. His service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, February 11, at 1:00 PM at the Carthage United Methodist Church. Rev. Jerry Wallace and Rev. John Wesley Vaughan will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as active pallbearers are: Dave Bingham, Josh Arnold, Brad Lankford, Roscoe Vance, Phillip Alan Huffines, George McDonald, Phil Massey and Paul Swann. Honorary Pallbearers are employees of Tom Arnold Construction Company.

Visitation will begin on Friday morning from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM until leaving for the church at 12:30 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Smith County Humane Society or the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

Sanderson of Carthage