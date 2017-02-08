OBIT: Mrs. Mary Frances Baker Gibbs, Age 85, Of Carthage, TN

Mrs. Mary Frances Baker Gibbs, age 85, of Carthage, TN, wife of the late Floyd Kenneth Gibbs, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

Mrs. Gibbs was born June 5, 1931 in Carthage, TN, the daughter of the late C.S. Baker, Sr. and Lucy Swope. She married Floyd Kenneth Gibbs on August 8, 1948 is Rossville, GA, and he preceded her in death on May 14, 2010. She was also preceded by Brother; C.S. Baker, Jr., and Sisters; Rebecca Robinson and Dorothy Petty. Mary Frances was a member of the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church. She worked at the Carthage Shirt Factory, Bonnell Aluminum in Gordonsville, TN, and at Dairy Queen.

Mrs. Gibbs is survived by Five Children; Kenyon B. Gibbs of Carthage, TN, Jimmy (Laura) Gibbs of Carthage, TN, Terry Gibbs of Springfield, TN, Delanie (George) Reed of Carthage, TN, and Eric (Betty) Gibbs of Springfield, TN. Ten Grandchildren, Sixteen Great Grandchildren, and Three Great-Great Grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Gibbs are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 1PM with Rev. Chris White officiating. Interment will follow in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the Gibbs family will be held at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 4PM until 8PM and on Friday after 11AM until service time at 1PM.

Donations in Mary Frances’ memory be made to the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.