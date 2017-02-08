ONE INJURED IN FRIDAY A.M. WRECK

Traffic entering Smith County, Friday morning, on Interstate 40 was delayed for several hours because of a three-vehicle wreck.

One person was critically injured in the accident which occurred near the 252 mile marker around 4:55 a.m.

Three people escaped without injury.

Vehicles involved in the accident included a 2001 Honda Civic driven by Zachary Ryan Decker, 27, Cookeville.

Decker was injured in the accident and airlifted by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Also involved in the wreck was a 2012 Peterbilt tractor-trailer truck driven by Michael Wozniak, 45, Murfreesboro, who was not injured.

The third vehicle involved in the wreck was a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer truck driven by Dwight Thorton, 61, Florence, Alabama.

A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Carl Borden, 61, Shilon.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER