TWO CHARGED AFTER METH LOCATED

Law enforcement authorities located methamphetamine in a vehicle during an investigation in the Sykes community.

Sgt. Junior Fields came in contact with a 2004 Kia Optima on East Potter Road on Thursday with two people inside, a male and female.

When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, the male occupant told the deputy there was “some methamphetamine and a ‘trash bottle’ ”, according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields.

Sgt. Fields was unfamiliar with the term “trash bottle”.

The male occupant explained a “trash bottle” was a “meth bottle which was not active”, according to the officer’s report. “During a search of the vehicle a methamphetamine lab, which was not active, was located in the back seat of the vehicle inside a large black glove. Further search of the vehicle revealed multiple hypodermic syringes with methamphetamine inside of them along with a coffee filter with methamphetamine inside and a small marijuana pipe. The male subject stated he had purchased pseudoephrine within the last week which was used to manufacture methamphetamine,” according to the officer’s report.

The female driver of the vehicle advised the officer she was not aware the bottle was in the vehicle and she was on probation for promotion of methamphetamine out of Wilson County, according to the officer’s report.

The officer also noted in his report a hypodermic syringe with methamphetamine was located inside the female’s purse.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER