OBIT: Mr. Jerry Wilson Bennett Age 77 Of Lebanon

Mr. Jerry Wilson Bennett age 77 of Lebanon died February 7, 2017, at Summit Medical Center. A native of Smith County, he was the son of the Late Alonzo Jackson Bennett and Mai Edith Jones Bennett. He was a 1957 graduate of Gordonsville High School. He retired from AVCO/Textron as Quality Assurance Manager and after retirement worked at the Nashville Auto Auction. He attended Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Bennett. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Ardelia Woodard Bennett; son, Stacy (Carla) Bennett; granddaughters, Allie Jayne and Anna Mai Bennett; brothers-in-law: Jimmy (Sally) Woodard, Mike (Kim) Woodard; sisters-in-law: Marie Bennett, Wilma (Ronnie) Thackxton.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Lebanon, with Bro. Dickie Johnson officiating. Interment – Smith County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Troy Wood, Chuck Coffee, Phil Nixon, Jason Bush, Larry Petty, Lamar McEntire. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. and Saturday after 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to Tennessee Crusaders Softball, 206 Peace Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087 www.tncrusaders.com

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME , in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Bennett Family.

