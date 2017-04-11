Garage / Yard Sales

|
• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS • 
YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!
CONTACT US AT 735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!
________________________________________________________

Multi family yard sale.  27 Cages Bend Ln, Riddleton.  April 13,14, 15th. Thursday & Fri 7:30 to 4:30. Sat 8-12. 

Queen bed, 4×8 trailer w/ ramp, infant boy clothes, car seats, baby items, home decor and much much more!            4-13-1t

____________________________

Yard Sale corner of Hwy 25 & 80.  Sat. April 15, 7 to 3.  Lots of coupon items, brand new men’s boots & shoes, new baby stroller,

men’s, women’s & kids clothes, pocketbooks, cookbooks, kitchen items. Lots & lots more.    4-13-1tpd

____________________________

Family Garage Sale – Friday, April 14th 8-4 and Saturday, April 15th 8-12, 747 Pleasant Shade Hwy.  Red brick on left past community center.  Clothes girls’ newborn-7/8, brand name girls small junior sizes, women and men clothing, shoes of all sizes, 78 piece set of Pfaltzgraff dishes, lots more miscellaneous items.  Marsha Russell 615-735-3386, Mitzi Long 615-735-9015 and Phyllis Rigsby 615-677-6156.   4-13-1tpd

____________________________

JAK-yard Sale – Sat., April 15th 8:00-6:00, 299 Defeated Ck Hwy.  Trolling motor, tools, Lane cedar chest, Ethan Allen twin frame, maple dining table with 6 chairs, antique vintage glassware, Silverton organ, wide range of items.  4-13-1tpd

____________________________

____________________________

Posted in Garage - Yard Sales