Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/13/17

NOTICE Smith Utility District has an upcoming vacancy on its board of commissioners and intends to certify three nominees to the county mayor to fill the vacancy. If you have knowledge of a qualified person to be considered as one of the three persons whose names will be submitted you are invited to submit the name in writing with a brief summary of the person’s qualifications. If mailed, the address is P.O. Box 28, Carthage, TN 37030. Hand deliver to 136 Main Street, South, South Carthage. The name must be in the District’s office no later than 4:00 p.m. (local time) May 2, 2017. The sender is responsible for complying with the on time submission of the name. It is the policy of Smith Utility District not to discriminate because of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. 4-13-1t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated May 2, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded May 5, 2005, in Book No. 126, at Page 407, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Katherine Riggins and Randall Riggins, conveying certain property therein described to B. Keith Williams as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for SouthStar Funding, LLC, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, will, on April 27, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A tract or parcel of land located in the Twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Being located in the 12th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the south side of Lover’s Lane; and being a portion of the property found in the Deed Book 119, Page 685, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Also being Tract #1 of the Jeffrey R. Shoulders Subdivision of record in Plat Book 3, Page 245, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a iron rod in the south margin of Lover’s Lane, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the northwest corner of the Stephen Rollins; thence leaving road with line of Rollins South 22 degrees 57 minutes 20 seconds West 8.35 feet to an iron rod at a 12-inch elm tree; thence South 5 degrees 34 minutes 04 seconds West 324.31 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #3 of the Shoulders property (2.64 acres as per survey of same date) North 84 degrees 25 minutes 56 seconds West 155.41 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #2 of the Shoulders property (1.19 acres as per survey of same date) North 5 degrees 34 minutes 04 seconds East 330.00 feet to an iron rod in the south margin of Lover’s Lane; thence with said margin South 82 degrees 21 minutes 46 seconds East 50.00 feet; thence South 66 degrees 35 minutes 59 seconds East 108.02 feet to the point of beginning containing 1.18 acres, more or less, as shown as Tract #1 of survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated February 28, 1996. A 50-feet front building setback applies to this tract (see PB 3. page 245, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee.) ALSO KNOWN AS: 136 South Lovers Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: KATHERINE RIGGINS RANDALL RIGGINS MIKE GILBERT AND EDDIE MAHAFFEY AKA FAST CASH, LLC FAST CASH LLC The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 314797 DATED March 28, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 4-6-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Bruce Elden Parr Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of April, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bruce Elden Parr, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of February, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of April, 2017. Signed Joseph Marabeti, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 4-13-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Michael Eugene McQuiston Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of March, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Michael Eugene McQuiston, Deceased, who died on the 11th day of January, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of January, 2017. Signed Sandra Hatfield, Co-Personal Representative Rhonda J. Blunkall, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 4-6-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 3, 2017 at 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Steve E. Hudgins and Nancy G. Hudgins, to Accurate Title & Escrow, Inc., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Magnus Financial Corporation on May 31, 2007 at Book 173, Page 27; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: A certain house and Lot located and being in the Town of Brush Creek, 19th (5th as now constituted) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: North by a street; South by the property of L&N Railroad (formally Tennessee Central Railroad); East by a public road leading from the Sykes Road to the Gordon Gill property; West by the property of H.L. Winfree, containing 2 1/2 acres, more or less. Being the same property acquired by the Grantor, Fred A. Winfree, by deed of C. M. Winfree, et al, bearing date of September 3, 1942 which is of record in Deed Book 52, Pages 35-36, R.O.S.C.T. and by deed of C. M. Winfree, et al, bearing date of May 5, 1955, which is of record in Deed Book 61, Pages 333-334, R.O.S.C.T. Being the same property conveyed to Steve Hudgins and wife, Nancy G Hudgins by deed of even date, which deed is being recorded simultaneously herewith as Instrument Number 07002405 or Book 173, Page 25 in the Register’s Office for said County. Street Address: 6 Civil War Dr, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547 Parcel Number: 97G A 39.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Steve Hudgins and Nancy Hudgins and Chad Hudgins, a single person The street address of the above described property is believed to be 6 Civil War Dr, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: Any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.auction.com File No. 16-107912 4-06-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 21, 2014, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded March 28, 2014, in Book No. 275, at Page 35, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Kenneth Hatter and Brianna Hatter, conveying certain property therein described to Kerry Webb as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as a nominee for Acopia, LLC, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Caliber Home Loans, Inc.. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Caliber Home Loans, Inc., will, on April 20, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: TRACT 1: BEGINNING at an iron pin new in the west line of Shady Circle, being the northeast corner of this tract and a corner to Judy and James Massey property described in record book 226 page 38 and near the northeast corner of a concrete block garage; thence with the west line of Shady Circle south 03 degrees 59 minutes 35 seconds east 67.47 feet to a point; thence with a curve turning to the left with an arc length of 118.81 feet, with a radius of 1385.51 feet, with a chord bearing of south 06 degrees 54 minutes 30 seconds east and a chord length of 118.77 feet to a point near a drain, being a corner to James and Judy Massey property described in book 82 page 189; thence leaving the road with Massey north 84 degrees 04 minutes 08 seconds west 126.14 feet to a point in the east line of Pleasant Shade Highway at the center of a concrete tile; thence with the east line of Pleasant Shade Highway north 04 degrees 29 minutes 08 seconds east 175.06 feet to an iron pin new, being a corner to Judy and James Massey; thence leaving the road with Massey south 88 degrees 32 minutes 56 seconds east 92.82 feet, which is the point of beginning, having an area of 0.44 acres more or less. In accordance with a survey prepared by Steven Michael Holland, Tennessee Registered Land Surveyor license number 2337, dated 02/28/2014 as shown on drawing number 140216. ALSO KNOWN AS: 39 Shady Circle, Pleasant Shade, TN 37145 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: KENNETH HATTER BRIANNA HATTER The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 318873 DATED March 20, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 3-30-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF William Ray Denney Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of March, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William Ray Denney, Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of July, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of March, 2017. Signed Michael Ray Denney, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master James L. Bass, Attorney 4-6-2t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 2, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 10, 2012, in Book No. 250, at Page 425, and modified on October 21, 2016, In Book No. 311, At Page 203 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Billy Claiborne Cothron, conveying certain property therein described to Richard Hutchinson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Sumner Bank and Trust, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on May 4, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Land in Smith County, Tennessee, being Tract No. 7 on the Plan of the Final Subdivision Plat for Green & Gibbs, of record in Plat Book 3, Page 270, Slide 190A, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which Plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description of the property. ALSO KNOWN AS: 117 Jenkins Hill Road, Alexandria, TN 37012 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: BILLY CLAIBORNE COTHRON The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 309378 DATED April 3, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 4-13-3t

PY 2016 Transitional Local Plan The Local Workforce Development Board for Area 7 announces that the Draft PY 2016 Transitional Local Plan for Local Workforce Development Area 7 is available for a 30 day public comment and review. The Plan is available on www.uchra.com and www.tncareercenter-cookeville.com websites or by requesting it by email/mail. Requests for an emailed or mailed copy should be sent to rbasham@uchra.com or by calling 931-520-9610. Comments regarding the Draft Plan should be emailed to htolbert@shiroki-na.com or rbasham@uchra.com no later than 30 days from the release date. 04-06-17(2T)

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Office, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee.04-13-17 (1T)

The Smith County Election Commission will meet Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 6:30 pm at the Election Commission Office located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of reorganization, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 04-13-17(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage Water Department will not mail their 2016 Water Quality Report. The 2016 Water Quality Report will be published in the Carthage Courier on April 19, 2017. This report may also be reviewed at the Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, Tennessee, Monday thru Friday from 7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. or you may request a copy by calling 615-735-1881. Donnie R. Dennis – Mayor 04-13-17(1T)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING A public meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Gordonsville City Hall, 63 Main St, Gordonsville, TN 38563. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the policies and procedures and accept applications for the recently funded Community Development Block Grant for Housing Rehabilitation in Gordonsville through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special needs accommodations are required, you may contact Finance Director/City Recorder Larry Kilzer at (615) 683-8282. Larry Kilzer Finance Director/City Recorder 04-13-17(2T)

