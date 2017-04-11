OBIT: Wilma Juanita Jones, Age 89, Of Gallatin

Wilma Juanita Jones, age 89, of Gallatin, passed away Friday, March 24, 2017. Funeral service was Monday, March 27th at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Pastor Philip Smith officiating. Private entombment was at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Jones was born June 3, 1927 in Smith County to the late John Dotson Waller and Minnie Mildred Sircy Waller. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Howard Thomas Jones; brother, Aaron Waller; sisters, Nelda McMackin and Christine Hewitt; and brother-in-law, Joe McMackin. She is survived by son, Greg Jones (Dana) of Cottontown; daughter, Angela Kaset (Bruce McGaw) of Nashville; sister, Naomi Duke (Russell) of Manchester; sister-in-law, Jeannie Waller; 4 grandchildren, Amber Kaset, Jasmin Kaset, Jason Kaset (Jennifer), and Celia Lu En Jones; and 1 great grandchild, Amira Simone Batarseh. Mrs. Jones was a long time member of Bethel Church of the Nazarene in Nashville and was a Sunday school teacher. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon International or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com.

Family Heritage Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.