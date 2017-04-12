ANNUAL EGG HUNT SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY / HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

The annual Easter egg hunt will be held beginning at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 16 at Crump Paris Park in South Carthage. The annual event is sponsored by the Smith County Rescue Squad. This year Riverview Regional Medical Center and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are partnering with the rescue squad to sponsor the event. The event will be held on the soccer fields. Age groups include infants-3, 4-8 and 9-12 years. There will be prizes awarded for finding the gold and silver eggs. The Easter bunny will be present and available for photos. The event is free and the public is invited. In the event of rain, the egg hunt will be held at the same time and location on Sunday, April 23.

HOLIDAY MEANS CLOSINGS

A number of government offices and some businesses/industries will be closed Friday (April 14) for the Good Friday holiday. Good Friday is a holiday recognized by the county and state governments. Federal offices, post offices and banks will be open. The Courier office will be closed for Good Friday. The closing will not require a change in ad or news copy deadlines. Happy Good Friday and Easter.