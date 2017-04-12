BURGLARY SUSPECT NOW IN COUNTY JAIL

One of two individuals suspected in a high dollar burglary in the New Middleton community is now in the county jail.

The second person was still being held in Wilson County on charges unrelated to the burglary, Monday.

Caleb Wesley Denney, 30, Carthage, was turned over to Smith County law enforcement authorities on Tuesday, April 4, after being held in Wilson County on charges unrelated to the burglary.

Denney is charged with aggravated burglary and theft between $10,000 and $59,999 in connection with the New Middleton burglary.

Warrants on burglary and theft charges were issued by the sheriff’s department for Denney and Benjamin Charles Lee, 27, Smithville, shortly after the burglary was reported.

