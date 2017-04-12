CAUGHT WITH ‘HAND IN COOKIE JAR”

Man indicted for taking Girl Scout funds

A man has been charged in connection with the theft of Girl Scout cookie money.

A sealed indictment was returned charging Theodore William Edge, 36, Elmwood, with theft under $1,000.

According to the indictment, Edge allegedly took “property of the Girl Scouts of America”.

Gordonsville Police Chief Shannon Hunt, who presented the case to the grand jury, said the case involved the sale of Girl Scout cookies.

The chief said funds for several boxes of cookies were not turned over to the agency.

