OBIT: Mrs. Frances Martin, Age 88, Of McClures Bend

Mrs. Frances Martin, age 88, of McClures Bend, died Thursday morning, April 13, at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage. She is survived by: 5 children, Roger Martin and wife Jane of Defeated Creek, David Martin and wife Teresa of McClures Bend, Larry Martin of Defeated Creek, Randy Martin and wife Julie of Pleasant Shade and Lisa Bates and husband Steve of Defeated Creek; 2 sisters, Beverly Denton and husband Neal of Rock City and Diane Smith and husband Jimmy of Rome; 3 brothers, Johnny Holmes of Donelson, Jimmy Holmes and wife Wanda of Hiwassie and W.J. Holmes of Granville; 2 daughters-in-law, Vanda Martin of Bluff Creek and Wanda Martin Baker of Gordonsville; 8 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 step-grandchild; 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Martin is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Her service will be conducted on Saturday morning, April 15, at 11:00 AM at the Carthage Church of God. Bishop Alvin Hitchcock and Rev. Lanny Thomas will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Dewayne Martin, Zach Martin, Ethan Martin, Brandon Martin, Jase Martin and Bryan McCaleb.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Friday from 12:00 (noon) until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:00 am until leaving for the church at 10:45 AM.