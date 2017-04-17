OBIT: Carlos Allen Kilzer, Age 83, Of Watertown



Carlos Allen Kilzer age 83 of Watertown, died Monday, Apr. 10, 2017 at Alive Hospice in Madison.

Born Apr. 30, 1933 in Smith County, he was the son of the late Chester and Julia Wrye Kilzer and was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Frances Kilzer; a son, Kenneth Ray Kilzer; and a granddaughter, Marlana DeAnn Kilzer.

Carlos is survived by his son, Ronald (Mary) Kilzer of Sevierville, Thomas Kilzer of Watertown and Michael (Shirley) Kilzer of Watertown; sister, Norma Clemons of Carthage.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Brush Creek Cemetery with Rev. Don Mathis officiating.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

