OBIT: Ernest C. Hackett, Age 89, Of The Tanglewood Community

Longtime Tanglewood Community resident and Monoville Community native Ernest C. Hackett died at the age of 89 at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning April 16, 2017 at his Tanglewood Road home following an extended illness.

Mr. Hackett was retired from the Mixon-Nollner Oil Co. in South Carthage as an accountant.

He is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where his son Jimmy and grandsons, Josh, Lance, Brent, Brian and Jacob will make arrangements at 1 p.m. on Monday April 17th.

The complete obit will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE