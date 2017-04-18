Garage / Yard Sales

Giant Yard Sale – Friday & Saturday,  April 21-22 in Morris Subdivision, 6 Corey Lane. 7 until 4. Boys and girls clothes, comforter set, bedspread set, pillows, sheet sets, blankets, quilts, luggage. Women’s dresses size 16w -20w, pantsuits size 16w-22w, ladies clothes, also men’s dress shirts size 18-20, large, xl and xxl,  men’s casual shirts, men’s dress pants 38-40, sportcoats, pocketbooks, toys, kitchen items, king size mattress and springs, Little Tikes toy box, car seat, ladies shoes 8, 81/2 and 9, men’s shoes and much, much more. Lisa and Kim Gregory & Phyllis McCall.                  4-20-nc

Yard Sale – 52 Brush Creek Circle, April 22.  McCoy pottery, household goods, etc.  Sat. only.       4-20-1tpd

Yard Sale – Womens & mens clothing, name brand! Home goods, some old stuff.  Riddleton Circle in Riddleton TN. 

Thurs, 20th, Fri, 21st, Sat. 22nd.                 4-20-1tpd

Huge Multi Family Sale with lots of assorted household items as well as department & sporting goods store new & demo merchandise.  Large selection of promotional goodies.  Have a man cave you want to fix up?  I have things for you.  Something for everyone. 

Friday, April 21 7 to 3, Saturday, April 22 6 to 2.  162 Cookeville Hwy.  4-20-1tpd

Riddleton Yard Sales  – Several homes.  Friday, April 21, 7-4.  Small kitchen appliances, nice clothing, household goods, fresh eggs, etc.  4-20-1tpd

Numerous tools and yard sale.  88 New Middleton Hwy, Gordonsville.  22nd & 23rd.           4-20-1tpd

Yard Sale – Saturday, April 22, 7 AM!  111 Mercedes St. Carthage.  Clothes, jewelry, baby items, movies, toys.  Lots of stuff!  4-20-1tpd

Basement Sale – 111 Hillwood Acres, Alexandria, TN.  Fri. & Sat. 21 & 22.  Rain or shine.   4-20-1tpd

