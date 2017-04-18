Garage / Yard Sales
Giant Yard Sale – Friday & Saturday, April 21-22 in Morris Subdivision, 6 Corey Lane. 7 until 4. Boys and girls clothes, comforter set, bedspread set, pillows, sheet sets, blankets, quilts, luggage. Women’s dresses size 16w -20w, pantsuits size 16w-22w, ladies clothes, also men’s dress shirts size 18-20, large, xl and xxl, men’s casual shirts, men’s dress pants 38-40, sportcoats, pocketbooks, toys, kitchen items, king size mattress and springs, Little Tikes toy box, car seat, ladies shoes 8, 81/2 and 9, men’s shoes and much, much more. Lisa and Kim Gregory & Phyllis McCall. 4-20-nc
____________________________
Yard Sale – 52 Brush Creek Circle, April 22. McCoy pottery, household goods, etc. Sat. only. 4-20-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – Womens & mens clothing, name brand! Home goods, some old stuff. Riddleton Circle in Riddleton TN.
Thurs, 20th, Fri, 21st, Sat. 22nd. 4-20-1tpd
____________________________
Huge Multi Family Sale with lots of assorted household items as well as department & sporting goods store new & demo merchandise. Large selection of promotional goodies. Have a man cave you want to fix up? I have things for you. Something for everyone.
Friday, April 21 7 to 3, Saturday, April 22 6 to 2. 162 Cookeville Hwy. 4-20-1tpd
____________________________
Riddleton Yard Sales – Several homes. Friday, April 21, 7-4. Small kitchen appliances, nice clothing, household goods, fresh eggs, etc. 4-20-1tpd
____________________________
Numerous tools and yard sale. 88 New Middleton Hwy, Gordonsville. 22nd & 23rd. 4-20-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – Saturday, April 22, 7 AM! 111 Mercedes St. Carthage. Clothes, jewelry, baby items, movies, toys. Lots of stuff! 4-20-1tpd
____________________________
Basement Sale – 111 Hillwood Acres, Alexandria, TN. Fri. & Sat. 21 & 22. Rain or shine. 4-20-1tpd
____________________________
____________________________