Help Wanted

OTR DRIVERS WANTED *New pay scale – 3/1/2015* $1000 Sign on bonus • Performance bonus. Come Join our team.

Contact us for more info www.tnccinc.com 615-683-6777. 3-5-tf

Now Hiring – all positions. Please apply in person Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 826 South Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN. 37087 615.994.3225. 4-13-2tpd

Smith Co. Child Care Center has 1 full time staff position open. 30-40 hrs. per week. Must have high school diploma or GED.

Apply in person at the center located at 245 JMZ Dr., Gordonsville. 4-20-2t

