Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/20/17

TENNESSEE ARTS COMMISSION

UPPER CUMBERLAND DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT ANNOUNCES ARTS GRANT OPPORTUNITY

The Upper Cumberland Development District is a designated agency to administer grant funding through the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities program. Funded through the Specialty License Plate Program, the Arts Build Communities (ABC) grant program is designed to provide support for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises. The ABC program encourages applications from non-profit organizations and government entities engaged in arts programming. To learn more about the ABC program’s purpose and eligibility requirements, please refer to the guidelines located at: http://tnartscommission.org/grants/arts-build-communities-grant-2/ The Upper Cumberland Development District (UCDD) serves the following fourteen counties: Cannon, Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Smith, Van Buren, Warren and White. Both the applicant organizations and the proposed projects must be within this service area. Successful grant awards will range from $500 to $2,500 and will require at minimum a “one to one dollar match,” meaning the applicant must cover at least half the cost of a project through other income sources. The UCDD will host a workshop for grant applicants at 10:00 a.m. on April 26, 2017. The workshop will be held in the conference room at the UCDD, located at 1225 South Willow Avenue in Cookeville. The deadline for applications is June 30, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. CST. The application is completed entirely online and is accessible here: https://tnarts.fluxx.io./user_sessions/new. Google Chrome is the preferred web browser and works best with the application. Applications for the ABC program will go through a local review process held in July 2017 and results will be announced before August 16, 2017. The successful proposed projects must take place and grant funds must be used between August 16, 2017 and June 15, 2018. For more information, please contact Judy Roberson at the UCDD at (931)476-4168 or via e-mail at jroberson@ucdd.org . 04-20-17(1T)

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS REQUEST FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that sealed bids are sought and requested for furnishing all materials, equipment, and doing all work necessary for the performance, according to specifications, of a contract to be let by the Town of South Carthage for the repair and paving of River Road located within the city limits of the Town of South Carthage. Sealed bids will be received either by mail or delivery at the Office of the Mayor of South Carthage located at 106 Main Street South, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, until 4:00 p.m. central standard time, Wednesday May 3, 2017 and will be considered publicly at such time and place. The plans, specifications, and form for request for bids can be examined and obtained at the Office of the Mayor of South Carthage at 106 Main Street South, Carthage, Tennessee, 37030 between April 19, 2017 at 8:00 am and May 1, 2017 at 4:30 pm. Bids must be made in accordance with the form of bids prepared by and obtainable from the Town of South Carthage during normal working hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. which bid will contain accompanying instructions to bidders and a copy of the specifications for the work. THE TOWN OF SOUTH CARTHAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS. ONLY BIDS FROM LICENSED AND BONDED CONTRACTORS WITH PROOF OF ADEQUATE INSURANCE WILL BE ACCEPTED. JIMMY S. WHEELER, MAYOR 04-20-17(2T)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING A public meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Gordonsville City Hall, 63 Main St, Gordonsville, TN 38563. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the policies and procedures and accept applications for the recently funded Community Development Block Grant for Housing Rehabilitation in Gordonsville through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special needs accommodations are required, you may contact Finance Director/City Recorder Larry Kilzer at (615) 683-8282. Larry Kilzer Finance Director/City Recorder 04-13-17(2T)

Pursuant to TCA § 67-5-2507, Smith County, Tennessee is accepting bids on two (2) tracts of land located in the 1st Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee recorded in Deed Book 318 Pages, 95-97 and 98-100 and more particularly described as follows: TRACT#l MAP 40-I PARCEL 3.00 Being Lot No. 53 of Cumberland Hills Subdivision, recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 136-137, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for more complete details of location and description. BEING part of the property conveyed to J .V. White and wife, Georgia P. White, by deed from Sam A. Love, Clerk and Master, of record in Deed Book 73, Page 557, Register’s Office, Smith County The said J. V. White died leaving surviving him as his widow, Georgia P. White, who thereupon became vested with fee simple title as surviving tenant by the entirety. The said Georgia P. White died testate and by her last will and testament, filed of record in Will book 18, Page 331, of the County Court Clerk’s Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee, devised all of her property to the undersigned, Roberta S. Lasseter, Harold T. Sansing and Edith S. Hunt. A copy of the will is filed of record in the Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, in Book 110, pages 396-397, and being recorded in Deed Book 111, Page 613, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. This conveyance is made subject to the subdivision restrictions of record in Plat Book I, page 136, of the Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. TRACT#2 MAP 40-I PARCEL 4.00 Being Lot No. 54 of Cumberland Hills Subdivision, recorded in Plat Book I, page 136-137, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for more complete details of location and description. BEING part of the property conveyed to J. V. White and wife, Georgia P. White, by deed from Sam A. Love, Clerk and Master, of record in Deed Book 73, page 557, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The said J. V. White died leaving surviving him as his widow, Georgia P. White, who thereupon became vested with fee simple title as surviving tenant by the entirety. The said Georgia P. White died testate and by her last will and testament, filed of record in Will book 18, Page 331, of the County Court Clerk’s Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee, devised all of her property to the undersigned, Roberta S. Lasseter, Harold T. Sansing and Edith S. Hunt. A copy of the will is filed of record in the Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, in Book 110, pages 396-397, and being recorded in Deed Book 111, Page 613, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. This conveyance is made subject to the subdivision restrictions of record in Plat Book 1, page 136, of the Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. All sales are governed by TCA § 67-5-2507 and all tracts are sold subject to any and all liens, encumbrances, taxes and assessments of any kind and nature. Smith County, Tennessee makes no warranties express or implied with regard to the condition of said properties and all sales are made “as is”. Bids may be submitted to the County Mayor’s Office at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, Tennessee by not later than April 28, 2017 at 4:00 P.M., Smith County, Tennessee reserves the right to refuse any and all bids less than an amount authorized by statute. 04-20-17(1T)

I have a 2002 Saturn Vue VIN#SGZCZ33D135836264 in my possession. If anyone has any information, call 615-486-9407. 04-20-17(2T)

The Cordell Hull Utility District 2016 CCR will not be mailed to each customer. The Consumers Confidence Report will be printed in the Carthage Courier on April 26, 2017. Call 615-735-9112 to request a copy of the CCR. You may also view a copy at the Carthage Public Library and the Pleasant Shade Post Office. 04-20-17(1T)

I have in my possession a 1999 Chev. Silverado 1500 vin # 2GCEL19T7X1206575. If anyone has any information concerning this vehicle please contact me @ 615-281-8037. 4-20-1tpd

I have in my possession a 2006 EZGo golf cart serial # 1047843. Anyone with information on it, please call 615-418-6684. 4-20-2tpd

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Joe Allen Bennett Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of April, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Joe Allen Bennett, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of March, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of April, 2017. Signed Marie Bennett, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 4-20-2t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 31, 2010, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 8, 2010, in Book No. 220, at Page 435, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Jeffrey Bastardi and Cindy Bastardi, conveying certain property therein described to Andrew C Rambo as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Bank of America, N.A.. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Bank of America, N.A., will, on June 13, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: LYING AND BEING in the Twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING TRACT NO. 5, containing 6.63 acres, more or less, of the plat of The Resubdivision of Tracts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the William Floyd Subdivision, a plat of which is of record in Plat Cabinet C, Slide 160, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO Plat Book C, Page 160 and Restrictions of record in Book 131, Page 588 and Easements of record in Book 134, Page 761 and Book 155, Page 109 and Right of-Way Agreement of record in Book 199, Page 174 and any and all restrictions, easements, setback lines, conditions, plat of record, and encumbrances of record in the Register’s Office for the aforesaid County. ALSO KNOWN AS: 46 Borck Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Jeffrey Bastardi Cindy Bastardi INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE Attention: Wendy Smoot American Express Bank, FSB On or about January 26, 2015, the United States of America, Internal Revenue Service, filed a federal tax lien against the Defendant, Jeffrey W. Bastardi and Cindy Bastardi, recorded in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, Book 286 at Page 245. Any interest in the property held by the United States of America, Internal Revenue Service, by virtue of the aforementioned federal tax lien is both junior and inferior to the interests held by Bank of America, N.A.. Provided, however, that the United States of America, Internal Revenue Service, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. §7425 and 28 U.S.C. §2410(c), shall have one hundred and twenty (120) days from the date of the sale within which to redeem the property by virtue of its tax lien(s) herein by payment of the actual amount paid by the purchaser at the foreclosure sale, plus any amount in excess of the expenses necessarily incurred in connection with such property, less the income from such property, plus a reasonable rental value of such property. As required by 26 U.S.C. §7425(b), the United States of America, Internal Revenue Service has been given timely notice of this action. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 321387 DATED April 10, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 4-20-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 2, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 10, 2012, in Book No. 250, at Page 425, and modified on October 21, 2016, In Book No. 311, At Page 203 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Billy Claiborne Cothron, conveying certain property therein described to Richard Hutchinson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Sumner Bank and Trust, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on May 4, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Land in Smith County, Tennessee, being Tract No. 7 on the Plan of the Final Subdivision Plat for Green & Gibbs, of record in Plat Book 3, Page 270, Slide 190A, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which Plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description of the property. ALSO KNOWN AS: 117 Jenkins Hill Road, Alexandria, TN 37012 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: BILLY CLAIBORNE COTHRON The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 309378 DATED April 3, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 4-13-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 3, 2017 at 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Steve E. Hudgins and Nancy G. Hudgins, to Accurate Title & Escrow, Inc., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Magnus Financial Corporation on May 31, 2007 at Book 173, Page 27; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: A certain house and Lot located and being in the Town of Brush Creek, 19th (5th as now constituted) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: North by a street; South by the property of L&N Railroad (formally Tennessee Central Railroad); East by a public road leading from the Sykes Road to the Gordon Gill property; West by the property of H.L. Winfree, containing 2 1/2 acres, more or less. Being the same property acquired by the Grantor, Fred A. Winfree, by deed of C. M. Winfree, et al, bearing date of September 3, 1942 which is of record in Deed Book 52, Pages 35-36, R.O.S.C.T. and by deed of C. M. Winfree, et al, bearing date of May 5, 1955, which is of record in Deed Book 61, Pages 333-334, R.O.S.C.T. Being the same property conveyed to Steve Hudgins and wife, Nancy G Hudgins by deed of even date, which deed is being recorded simultaneously herewith as Instrument Number 07002405 or Book 173, Page 25 in the Register’s Office for said County. Street Address: 6 Civil War Dr, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547 Parcel Number: 97G A 39.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Steve Hudgins and Nancy Hudgins and Chad Hudgins, a single person The street address of the above described property is believed to be 6 Civil War Dr, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: Any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.auction.com File No. 16-107912 4-06-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Bruce Elden Parr Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of April, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bruce Elden Parr, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of February, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of April, 2017. Signed Joseph Marabeti, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 4-13-2t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated May 2, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded May 5, 2005, in Book No. 126, at Page 407, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Katherine Riggins and Randall Riggins, conveying certain property therein described to B. Keith Williams as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for SouthStar Funding, LLC, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, will, on April 27, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A tract or parcel of land located in the Twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Being located in the 12th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the south side of Lover’s Lane; and being a portion of the property found in the Deed Book 119, Page 685, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Also being Tract #1 of the Jeffrey R. Shoulders Subdivision of record in Plat Book 3, Page 245, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a iron rod in the south margin of Lover’s Lane, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the northwest corner of the Stephen Rollins; thence leaving road with line of Rollins South 22 degrees 57 minutes 20 seconds West 8.35 feet to an iron rod at a 12-inch elm tree; thence South 5 degrees 34 minutes 04 seconds West 324.31 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #3 of the Shoulders property (2.64 acres as per survey of same date) North 84 degrees 25 minutes 56 seconds West 155.41 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #2 of the Shoulders property (1.19 acres as per survey of same date) North 5 degrees 34 minutes 04 seconds East 330.00 feet to an iron rod in the south margin of Lover’s Lane; thence with said margin South 82 degrees 21 minutes 46 seconds East 50.00 feet; thence South 66 degrees 35 minutes 59 seconds East 108.02 feet to the point of beginning containing 1.18 acres, more or less, as shown as Tract #1 of survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated February 28, 1996. A 50-feet front building setback applies to this tract (see PB 3. page 245, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee.) ALSO KNOWN AS: 136 South Lovers Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: KATHERINE RIGGINS RANDALL RIGGINS MIKE GILBERT AND EDDIE MAHAFFEY AKA FAST CASH, LLC FAST CASH LLC The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 314797 DATED March 28, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 4-6-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Barbara Lou Roark Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of April, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Barbara Lou Roark, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of March, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of April, 2017. Signed Brandi Lynn Lambert, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 4-20-2t

NOTICE Smith Utility District has an upcoming vacancy on its board of commissioners and intends to certify three nominees to the county mayor to fill the vacancy. If you have knowledge of a qualified person to be considered as one of the three persons whose names will be submitted you are invited to submit the name in writing with a brief summary of the person’s qualifications. If mailed, the address is P.O. Box 28, Carthage, TN 37030. Hand deliver to 136 Main Street, South, South Carthage. The name must be in the District’s office no later than 4:00 p.m. (local time) May 2, 2017. The sender is responsible for complying with the on time submission of the name. It is the policy of Smith Utility District not to discriminate because of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. 4-20-nc

In the CHANCERY COURT of Smith County, Tennessee at carthage – probate division DEBORAH WHEELER Plaintiff, Vs. Case No: 8196 ESTATE OF HAZEL KING, AND Case No: P-2052 THE ESTATE OF HAZEL KING, ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master, from the Order filed by the Plaintiff, that the residence of certain parties are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore ORDERED that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-residence to serve upon Branden Bellar, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 192, Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, a copy of an answer to the Complaint on or before June 11, 2017; and also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at his office in Carthage, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on May 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard, at the Wilson County Judicial Center, 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or as soon thereafter as possible. This the 13th day of April, 2017. Thomas S. Dillehay – Clerk and Master Branden Bellar – Attorney for Plaintiff Publication Dates: April 20, 2017, April 27, 2017, May 4, 2017, May 11, 2017. 4-20-4t

Town of Carthage Water Report

Click HERE To View

Smith Utility Water Quality Report

Click HERE To View

Smith County Vacancy

Click HERE To View

