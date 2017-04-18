OBIT: Richard Paul King, Age 83, Of Brush Creek

Richard Paul King, age 83, of Brush Creek, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. King was born September 16, 1933 in Connecticut to Thomas King and Olive Gibson. He served his country in the army during the Korean War. He attended the Episcopal Church.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, a son, Richard King, and a brother, Tommy King.

Surviving is his wife of 23 years, Cynthia King, Brush Creek; children, Donna (Danny) Positano, Burlington, CT, Michael (Tina) King, Franklin, Tracy (Andrew) Boutin, Burlington, CT., Kristen (Rick) Layton, Maine; grandchildren, Jesse King, Daniel King, Brain Positano, Adam Positano, Madison Boutin; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Wally Seitz; special friend, Ethel “Sissy” Reynolds.

Memorial service to be held at a later date at Episcopal Church in Lebanon.

Anderson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements