GORDONSVILLE MAN FACES AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE CHARGES

A Gordonsville resident faces aggravated statutory rape charges.

A sealed indictment was returned by the grand jury charging Howard Paul Hunt, 67, with aggravated statutory rape, sexual battery and exhibition of material harmful to a minor.

Charges involve a female between the ages of 13 and 18 years old.

Hunt is being represented by Attorney Tillman Payne.

Through his attorney, Hunt waived his right to appear before a judge on Wednesday, April 12 for arraignment.

