INTERSTATE BRIDGE HALF COMPLETED, OFFICIALS SAY

Work on two Interstate 40 bridges crossing the Caney Fork River is about half-way complete.

Traffic is expected to be shifted from the left lane to the right lane.

The work is taking place east of the Gordonsville Exit.

The construction zone begins at the 263 mile marker, east bound.

Motorists entering the interstate at the Gordonsville Exit (258 mile marker) can expect an approximate twenty minute delay or more.

At times traffic backs up well beyond the Gordonsville exit. With the lane reduction, during peak hours, traffic often backs up to the Gordonsville Exit (258 mile marker) or further.

