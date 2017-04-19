MAN LOSES MONEY IN LOTTERY SCAM

A man lost more than a thousand dollars in a telephone scam.

The McGinnis Lane (Brush Creek) resident received a call from an individual stating he had won a vehicle through a lottery.

After receiving the telephone call, the resident sent $385 to Samantha Guzik in Killeen, Texas through a money gram on April 11 in order to collect his supposed winnings.

A second money gram for $1,234 was sent on April 12 to the same individual.

A third payment for $1,846, wired to a John Green, was stopped by Western Union’s fraud system.

It’s not uncommon for several residents to contact police during any given week about scam calls.

