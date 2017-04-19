OBIT: Mr. John Davis, Age 63, Of Baxter
Mr. John Davis, age 63, of Baxter and formerly of Carthage, died Thursday evening, April 6, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He is survived by: nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
Mr. Davis will be cremated. Memorial services will be at a later date.
Sanderson of Carthage
