SEALED INDICTMENT RETURNED IN METH CASE

A Carthage man faces meth related charges.

A sealed indictment was returned by the grand jury during its April session charging John E. Russell II, 29, with promotion of methamphetamine manufacture, initiate process to manufacture meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The alleged incident occurred on February 27 of this year.

The case was presented to the grand jury by Fifteenth Judicial District Drug Task Force Director Mike Thompson.

Russell was arrested on April 11.

Russell posted $50,000 bond.

The grand jury met on April 3 for its April session.

