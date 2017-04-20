MANHUNT OVER / TBI

The TBI has announced that Tad Cummins has been arrested, and Elizabeth Thomas has been found safely in Siskiyou County, California.

“Our intelligence analysts and agents have worked tirelessly since issuing this AMBER Alert to process more than 1,500 leads from all 50 states,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director Mark Gwyn said in a statement. “What happened in California this morning, however, proves it only takes one person to lead to a successful end. We are extremely thankful the hard work of all partners in this search has paid off. We’re also grateful for the public’s support and vigilance throughout this search effort.”