OBIT: Mrs. Beverly Jan Lee, Age 60, Of South Carthage, TN

Mrs. Beverly Jan Lee, age 60, of South Carthage, TN, passed away Wednesday April 19, 2017.

Mrs. Lee was born August 10, 1956 in Ft. Walton Beach, FL, the daughter of Camille Richard Paradis and the late Judy Ann Williamson Paradis. She was also preceded in death by Two Sons; John William Lee, II, and Robert Joseph Puzzo, Grandson; Jordon Watkins, Brother; Ray Keegan and one infant sister.

Mrs. Lee is survived by Husband; John William Lee of Carthage, TN. Daughters; Cassandra Marie Lee of Carthage, TN, and Theresa Dianne (Clint) Wilson of Austin, TX. Father; Camille R. Paradis of Carthage, TN. Six Grandchildren; Jacob Watkins, Aaron Wilson, Bradon Wilson, Justin Dixon, Makaila Richardson, and Leon Andras.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Lee are tentatively scheduled for Friday, April 28, 2017 at 3PM at the Smith County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Charles Smith officiating.

No visitation will be held prior to the graveside services.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.