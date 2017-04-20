OBIT: Ms. Carolyn Mulcahy Of Barnhill, South Carolina

Ms. Carolyn Mulcahy of Barnhill, South Carolina and a Smith County native died at 3:55 p.m. March 29, 2017 at the age of 61 at her Dupont Avenue home in Aiken, South Carolina.

Private graveside memorial services and interment were conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday morning April 20th in the Garden of the Cross at Smith County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Tim Frank officiated.

Born Caroline Mulcahy in Carthage on September 6, 1955, she was the daughter of Cape Gerardo, Illinois native the late James Henry “Jimmy” Mulcahy Jr. who died at the age of 61 on December 18, 1983 and Henderson, Texas native Mary Aline Porter Mulcahy who died at the age of 95 on May 25, 2014.

After the death of Mr. Mulcahy the family relocated to Barnwell South Carolina to be nearer family and while in Carthage they were members of the Carthage First Baptist Church.

Ms. Carolyn was a special needs young lady who was well cared for by her family and after the death of her mother was cared for by her sister Pat of Barnwell.

In addition to her parents Ms. Mulcahy was preceded in death by her 17 year old sister, Mary Aileen Mulcahy Skelton who died as the result of a single car accident on Highway #10 on March 31, 1968.

Surviving are two sisters, Sue Arnold of Atlanta, Georgia, Pat Ussery of Barnwell, South Carolina; three brothers, Tommy Goode and wife Connie of Lebanon, Jack Goode of Carthage and Danny Goode of Lebanon.