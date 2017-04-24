OBIT: Longtime Carthage Resident William Mosley

Longtime Carthage resident William Mosley died at the age of 77 at 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon April 23, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Graveside services and interment will be Wednesday afternoon April 26th at 1 p.m. from the Mosely Family Cemetery in Eagleville. Dr. Lenny Farmer will officiate.

The family will receive friends from Noon until 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

The Rutherford County native was born William Murphy Mosely on November 3, 1939 and was the son of the late James Roy Mosley and Sallie Pearly Brown Pendergrast.

Four brothers preceded him in death, Howard, James and Donnie Mosley and Gary Pendergrast.

Surviving is his daughter, Norene Mosley; two sons, William Mosley Jr. and Kenneth Mosley; eight sisters, Margaret Ivey, Jean Johnson, Sandra Groom, Carolyn Moore, Joyce Silcox, Brenda Woodard, Sandra Woodard and Peggy Jungworth; two brothers, Roscoe Pendergrast and Jim Pendergrast; seven granddaughters and three grandsons.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Mosley family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE