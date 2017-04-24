OBIT: Mr. James Agee, Age 75, Of Brooks Bend Community

Mr. James Agee, age 75, of Brooks Bend Community at Gladdice, died Saturday evening, April 22, at his home. He is survived by: wife, Mollie Agee; sons, Tim Agee and wife Sherri of Brooks Bend, Jack Agee and wife Kim of Brooks Bend; mother, Opal Agee of Carthage; 2 sisters, Janice Anderson of Carthage, Peggy Kemp of Defeated Creek; brother, Stan Agee and wife Patty of Brooks Bend; 4 grandchildren, Travis Agee of Smith Bend, Kayla Godwin and husband Jon of Clarkrange, Andrew Agee of Brooks Bend, Jacklyn Agee of Brooks Bend; 3 great-grandchildren, Jaxon Agee, Payson Agee, Madison Godwin.

Mr. Agee is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, April 25, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Tim Dunavant and Bro. L. C. Trout will officiate. Interment in the Gene Butler Cemetery. His co-workers will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will begin on Monday at 12:00 (noon) until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Gene Butler Cemetery Mowing Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage