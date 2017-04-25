Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/27/17

In the CHANCERY COURT of Smith county, tennessee at carthage – probate division DEBORAH WHEELER Plaintiff, Vs. Case No: 8196 ESTATE OF HAZEL KING, AND Case No: P-2052 THE ESTATE OF HAZEL KING, ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master, from the Order filed by the Plaintiff, that the residence of certain parties are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore ORDERED that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-residence to serve upon Branden Bellar, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 192, Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, a copy of an answer to the Complaint on or before June 11, 2017; and also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at his office in Carthage, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on May 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard, at the Wilson County Judicial Center, 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or as soon thereafter as possible. This the 13th day of April, 2017. Thomas S. Dillehay – Clerk and Master Branden Bellar – Attorney for Plaintiff Publication Dates: April 20, 2017, April 27, 2017, May 4, 2017, May 11, 2017. 4-20-4t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 18, 2017 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Wesley M. Walker aka Wesley Walker and Ursula Walker, to Robert M. Wilson, Jr., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. on March 27, 2007 at Book 169, Page 114, Instrument No. 07001491; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Ditech Financial LLC, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: All that certain parcel of land situate in the 21st Civil District of Smith County, State of Tennessee, being bounded and described as follows, to wit: Bounded on the North by land of James R. Yancey; East by new State Highway Number 25; South by land of Jerry Skeen; and West by old State Highway No. 25. The description taken from Tax map 33 parcel 41.00 as it existed on September 9, 1993 in the Tax Assessor’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to Wesley Walker and Ursula Walker on 09/09/2006, by deed from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, filed for record on 10/12/2006, in Book 158, page 242, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to Federal Home Loan Corporation on 05/26/2004, by deed from Howard F. Cothern II, filed for record on 06/04/2004, in Book 107, page 669, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 565 Dixon Springs Hwy, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee 37145 Parcel Number: 033-041.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Wesley Walker and Ursula Walker, husband and wife The street address of the above described property is believed to be 565 Dixon Springs Hwy, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee 37145, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Wesley M. Walker aka Wesley Walker and Ursula Walker, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.auction.com File No. 17-109603 4-27-3t

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 27th day of February, 2007, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 166, Page 617, MICHAEL SANDERS and wife, REBA SANDERS, conveyed to TOM WHITE, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY 0. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 271, Page 374, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and SMITH COUNTY BANK, Carthage, Tennessee, Branch of CITIZENS BANK, Lafayette, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at 1:00 P. M. prevailing time on Friday, May 19, 2017, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 094 PARCEL: 011.03 BEING 2.27 acres as shown on the plat of record in Plat Cabinet B, Page 231, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said property. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Michael Sanders and wife, Reba Sanders, by Warranty Deed from Rickie Locke, dated February 27, 2007, of record in Record Book 166, Page 615, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. INCLUDED in this conveyance is a 1988 Southern Hospitality DSHAL 11807AB, HUD #NTA143009 143010. The physical address of this property is: 237 Alexandria Highway, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on April 27, 2017, May 4, 2017 and May 11, 2017. This the 5th day of April, 2017. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 4-27-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Barbara Lou Roark Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of April, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Barbara Lou Roark, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of March, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of April, 2017. Signed Brandi Lynn Lambert, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 4-20-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ernest Campbell Hackett Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of April, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ernest Campbell Hackett, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of April, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of April, 2017. Signed Jimmy E. Hackett, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 4-27-2t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 2, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 10, 2012, in Book No. 250, at Page 425, and modified on October 21, 2016, In Book No. 311, At Page 203 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Billy Claiborne Cothron, conveying certain property therein described to Richard Hutchinson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Sumner Bank and Trust, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on May 4, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Land in Smith County, Tennessee, being Tract No. 7 on the Plan of the Final Subdivision Plat for Green & Gibbs, of record in Plat Book 3, Page 270, Slide 190A, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which Plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description of the property. ALSO KNOWN AS: 117 Jenkins Hill Road, Alexandria, TN 37012 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: BILLY CLAIBORNE COTHRON The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 309378 DATED April 3, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 4-13-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Joe Allen Bennett Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of April, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Joe Allen Bennett, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of March, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of April, 2017. Signed Marie Bennett, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 4-20-2t

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS REQUEST FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that sealed bids are sought and requested for furnishing all materials, equipment, and doing all work necessary for the performance, according to specifications, of a contract to be let by the Town of South Carthage for the repair and paving of River Road located within the city limits of the Town of South Carthage. Sealed bids will be received either by mail or delivery at the Office of the Mayor of South Carthage located at 106 Main Street South, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, until 4:00 p.m. central standard time, Wednesday May 3, 2017 and will be considered publicly at such time and place. The plans, specifications, and form for request for bids can be examined and obtained at the Office of the Mayor of South Carthage at 106 Main Street South, Carthage, Tennessee, 37030 between April 19, 2017 at 8:00 am and May 1, 2017 at 4:30 pm. Bids must be made in accordance with the form of bids prepared by and obtainable from the Town of South Carthage during normal working hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. which bid will contain accompanying instructions to bidders and a copy of the specifications for the work. THE TOWN OF SOUTH CARTHAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS. ONLY BIDS FROM LICENSED AND BONDED CONTRACTORS WITH PROOF OF ADEQUATE INSURANCE WILL BE ACCEPTED. JIMMY S. WHEELER, MAYOR 04-20-17(2T)

I have in my possession a 2006 EZGo golf cart serial # 1047843. Anyone with information on it, please call 615-418-6684. 4-20-2tpd ____________________________

I, Angie and Sean Bamford, have a Chaparral (model – Chaparral 282DS), VIN Number 1TC3B053251308867, Model number 1TC3B053251308867 trailer in our possession. If anyone knows anything about it, please call this number 615-774-3668. 04-27-17(2T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County E-911 Board and the Smith County 911 Director would like to encourage all residents of Smith County to make sure that all residences are clearly marked with your assigned 911 address, either by placing easily visible numbers on your mailbox or on the front of your residence, near the front door if at all possible. We recommend that these numbers be no smaller than 3 inches tall, and be the reflective type numbers if at all possible. If residences and or mailboxes are clearly and visibly marked, it will make it much easier, especially in an Emergency situation for Law Enforcement, Fire & Rescue and EMS, to quickly find you to provide whatever assistance may be needed. Help us, help you. 04-27-17(2T)

NOTICE South Side Utility District has an upcoming vacancy on its Board of Commissioners and intends to select three nominees to certify to the county mayor to fill the vacancy. If you have knowledge of a qualified person to be considered as one of the three persons whose names will be submitted you are invited to submit the name in writing with a brief summary of the person’s qualifications. If mailed, the address is P.O. Box 253, Carthage, TN 37030. Hand deliver to 251 JMZ Dr. Gordonsville. The name must be in the District’s office no later than 4:00 p.m. (local time) May 24, 2017. The sender is responsible for complying with the on time submission of the name. It is the policy of South Side Utility District not to discriminate because of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. 04-27-17 (2T)

SOUTH SIDE UTILITY DISTRICT’S 2016 WATER QUALITY REPORT WILL BE IN THE MAY 4TH ISSUE OF THE CARTHAGE COURIER AND WILL BE DISPLAYED AT THE OFFICE LOCATED @ 251 JMZ DR AND AT LOCAL LIBRARIES. THIS REPORT WILL NOT BE DIRECT MAILED TO CUSTOMERS. 04-27-17 (2T)

Cordell Hull Utility District Water Report

