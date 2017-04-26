JACKIE WILBURN MEMORIAL SING THIS WEEKEND

A premier southern gospel event will be taking place this weekend.

The annual Jackie Wilburn Memorial Spring Sing is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 28, 29 and 30) at the Smith County Agriculture Center in South Carthage.

Hundreds are expected to attend the annual event.

Wilburn & Wilburn and Elaine Wilburn will headline the event each night.

In addition to the two headline acts, Friday’s performances will include The Inspirations. Entertainment will begin at 7 p.m.

Gerald Crabb will be performing at 1:30 p.m., Saturday. That night’s lineup will also include the McKameys. Performances will begin at 7 p.m.

The Primitive Quartet will perform beginning at 2 p.m., Sunday. A $10 donation will be taken at the door and a love offering received during the event. The event will be emceed by Duane Garren.

