LOCAL VET ARRESTED IN MURDER-FOR-HIRE PLOT

A Gordonsville veterinarian faces charges after allegedly trying to hire someone to kill her former husband, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

TBI special agents arrested Julia Lane Adams, 41, Lebanon, Friday night, charging her with one count of solicitation and one count of solicitation of first degree murder in connection with an undercover investigation.

The investigation began when law enforcement authorities learned Adams allegedly “requested an acquaintance find someone to kill her ex-husband”, according to the TBI.

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed on April 21 Adams met with an undercover agent. She requested the agent kill her ex-husband and agreed to pay $5,000 to have it done,” according to the TBI.

Fifteenth Judicial District Attorney General Tommy Thompson requested the TBI investigation.

