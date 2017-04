REPORTS OF BOGUS BILLS CIRCULATING

Five Passed In Carthage

Carthage Police Chief Britt Davis is alerting residents and business owners to be on alert for counterfeit one hundred dollar bills.

During the last month, approximately five have been passed at Carthage businesses.

The police chief said the counterfeit one hundred dollar bills have also been passed in other areas of the county.

Some of the fake one hundred dollar bills have Chinese markings on them.