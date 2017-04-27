OBIT: Mrs. Oleda Gwaltney Bass Hill, Age 90, Of Gordonsville, TN

Mrs. Oleda Gwaltney Bass Hill, age 90, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Mrs. Oleda was born December 1, 1926 in the Sykes Community near Hickman, TN, the daughter of the late James Campbell Gwaltney and Wavey Elizabeth Reasonover. She was also preceded in death by Husband; Paul B. Bass on December 7, 1964 and Husband; Claude D. Hill on April 14, 1978. Son-in-Law; James Micheal Finley, Daughter-in-Law; Annette Manning Bass, Great Grandson; Noah David Paul Bass, Step-son; Richard T. Bass, Siblings; Clydell Gwaltney, Cordell Gwaltney, Aloda Gwaltney, Jean McKinney, Edwin Gwaltney, and Johnny Gwaltney.

Mrs. Hill was saved at an early age and attended the Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She owned and operated the Wilson County Flower Shop and helped in the operation and management of Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home when it was under the operation of Bass Funeral Home in the late 1960’s and 1970’s. Mrs. Oleda was instrumental in the clerical and management of Bass Funeral Home from the 1940’s into the 1970’s.

Mrs. Hill is survived by her Three Children; Billy and wife Amanda Bass of Carthage, TN, Carol Finley of Gordonsville, TN, and Danny Bass of Lancaster, TN. Step-son; James Robert and wife Cora Bass of Gordonsville, TN. Grandchildren; Zach (Brittney) Bass, Jacob Bass, Sydney Bass, Barry (Lindsay) Finley, Michelle (Chris) Eskew, Matthew Finley, Megan Bass, and Kurt (Christina) Bass. Great-Grandchildren; Eli, Rylee, Sophia, Jude, Lyla Jo, Jackson, Oakley, and Katherine. Brother-in-Law; James L. Bass of Carthage, TN.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hill are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 6PM.

Visitation with the family will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 2PM until 6PM.

Interment will take place in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

The Family requests in lieu of flower or food memorials be made to the Union Hill Cemetery Fund.

