OBIT: Ms. Darlene Hackett Hardison, Age 85, Of Lebanon

Ms. Darlene Hackett Hardison, age 85, of Lebanon, died Wednesday morning, April 26, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She is survived by: daughter, Joan Wright and husband Danny of Lebanon, son, Kevin Dillehay of Mt. Juliet; 3 grandchildren, Keith Wright, Kyle Wright and wife Mary Fay, and Taylor Dillehay all of Lebanon. 2 great-grandchildren, Karlee and Will Wright of Lebanon.

Ms. Hardison is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday morning, April 28 at 11:00 AM. Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Keith Wright, Kyle Wright, John Muise, Will Wright, Jacky Carver Sr., Jacky Carver Jr.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.