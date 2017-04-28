OBIT: Mrs. Irene Morgan Gregory, Age 87, Of Tanglewood

Mrs. Irene Morgan Gregory, age 87, of Tanglewood, died Wednesday afternoon, April 26, at her daughters home. She is survived by: daughter, Gail Vincent and husband R. W. of Tanglewood; brother, Henry Carter and wife Paulette of Athens, Alabama; step-daughters, Phyllis Rigsby and husband Dow of Pleasant Shade, Joyce Hesson and husband Daniel of Russell Hill, Sarah Cotten and husband Danny of Lafayette, Doris Russell and husband James of Lafayette; 6 grandchildren, Peggy Lee Faustina of Carthage, Russell Vincent of Carthage, Kristi Hassler and husband Jeremy of Riddleton, Lonny Swann and wife Melanie of Monoville, Doug Swann and wife Wynne of Cookeville, Eric Swann and wife Casey of Defeated Creek; 10 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, 18 step-great-grandchildren; 7 step-great-great-grandchildren; sons-in-law, Bobby Swann and wife Lisa of Defeated Creek, Barry Harville and wife Teresa of Riddleton; sisters-in-law, Mina Carter and Alice Ann Carter both of Athens, Alabama; caregivers, Lisa Grace of Lafayette and Wanda Washer of South Carthage.

Mrs. Gregory is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday morning, April 29, at 11:00 AM. Henry Carter and Edward L. Anderson will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage. Serving as active pallbearers are: Russell Vincent, Lonny Swann, Doug Swann, Eric Swann, Jason Harville and Teddy Spivey.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to Jackson-Smith Youth Camp.

