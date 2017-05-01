OBIT: Anna Leona “Top” Tomaszewski, Age 90, Of Swartz Creek, MI

TOMASZEWSKI, Anna Leona “Top” – Age 90 , of Swartz Creek, died April 23, 2017. Private services will be held in Carthage TN. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to MSU College of Veterinary Medicine. Lee was born May 3, 1926 in Elmwood TN the daughter of Alex Apple and Irene (Petty) Apple Watt. She married Edmund Tomaszewski April 1, 1944 in Ohio, who preceded her in death May 24, 2015. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her grandchildren, Toni Natchez, Peoria C. Tomazewski, Shay Natchez; great grandchildren, Jordan, Brandon, Aiden, Gavin, Finn and Lola; sister, Nina Harris; sister-in-law Beatrice Apple; daughter in law, Jennifer Thomas; nieces Evelyn Tomaszewski, Susan (Harris) Spain, Melissa Harris, nephew David Harris; and Sam the Schnauzer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Mary Ann Natchez; son, Edmund Tomazewski, Jr.; brother, David; brother in law, James Harris. Tributes may be shared on the obituaries page at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com