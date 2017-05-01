OBIT: Doris Jean Douglas Trawick Of Brush Creek, TN

was born April 15, 1930 in Lebanon, TN and she passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at her residence in Brush Creek, TN at the age of 87.

She was the daughter of Walton Eralco and Mary Belle Terry Huffines. She was a member of the Church of Christ and a cosmetologist.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Walter, James, David, and Willie Mack Huffines. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Wilson Douglas, Hobert Butler, and Letron Trawick.

Survivors include son, Randy Douglas of Gordonsville, daughter, Becky Green of Brush Creek, sister, Linda Myers of South Carthage and brother, Tommy Huffines of Lebanon. Seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, four step great-grandchildren and twelve great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be begin on Monday, May 1, 2017 at Bass Funeral Home in Gordonsville, TN from 11:00 am til 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Bass Funeral Home with Bro. John Griffin officiating. Burial will follow at the Bethlehem Cemetery in Wilson County, TN.

