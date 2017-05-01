OBIT: Rev. William Russell “Russ” Cain Jr, Of The Highland Community

A widely known and highly respected United Methodist pastor of the Highland Community has died at the age of 78.

Rev. William Russell “Russ” Cain Jr. died peacefully in his sleep at 6:23 a.m. Sunday morning April 30, 2017 at his Wartrace Highway home where he been loving cared for by his family.

Rev. Cain was at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral and will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday May 6th at the Gainesboro United Methodist Church with the time to be announced. The family will receive friends at the church following the Celebration of Life.

Born William Russel Cain Jr. in Pekin County, Illinois on April 16, 1939, he was the son of the late William Russell Cain Sr. and Hazel Belle Shenton Cain.

On December 14, 1958 in Monticello, Minnesota he was united in marriage to Monticello native, the former Stella Marie Hayes.

A 1957 graduate of Annandale High School in Annandale, MN, he received a Bachelor of Arts from Dakota Wesleyan University and his Theology degree from Iliff School of Theology in Denver, Colorado.

Rev. Cain was a former Pastor of Gainesboro United Methodist Church and for six years was pastor of the Carthage United Methodist Church until 2004 and after leaving Carthage he and Mrs. Stella purchased a home on the Cordell Hull Lake in the Highland Community. He had continued to preach at the Lafayette United Methodist Church and the Celina United Methodist Church as long as health permitted.

Rev. Cain proudly served our country with the United States Air Force.

In addition to his wife of almost fifty nine years, he is survived by three children, Brad Cain and wife Karen of the Flatrock Community, Bill Cain and wife Debbie of Phoenix, Arizona, Kathy Cain Chase and husband Tim of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; four grandchildren, Jeremy Chase of Jacksonville, Florida, Caroline Chase of Sioux Falls, SD, Alex Cain of Phoenix, Arizona and Megan Cain with the United States Marine Corp.; great-grandson, Brendon Chase of Sioux Falls.

Memorials to Gainesboro United Methodist Church or the Heifer Project International.

SANDERSON of KEMPVILLE