Garage / Yard Sales

Yard Sale – Friday, May 5th 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM  Saturday, May 6th 7:30 AM to 2:00 PM.  45 Roberts LN in the Rome area.  Lots of stuff for weddings, mens & womens clothing, washer & dryer, wood dining table, area rug and lots of good items.  Look for signs.  5-4-1tpd

Yard Sale – May 4, 5, 6, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 8-?  256 Hogans Rd.  Gordonsville.  Lots of everything.                          5-4-1tpd

Yard Sale – 2 locations, May 5th & 6th. 38 and 52 Smith Hollow – 8 A.M. Lots of men, womens, girls, boys nice clothing ( Aeropostale, American Eagle, Miss Me jeans).  Hospital uniform pants/tops, girls tights/bodysuits/Smith County shirts, dresses, mens suits and nice blue jeans, curtains, comforters and misc. household items.  (Bed) worth the drive.                             5-4-1tpd

Garage Sale – 464 New Middleton Hwy.  Friday, May 5th 7 AM. Rain or shine.                              5-4-1tpd

Yard Sale – May 5th and 6th 8am-5pm.  Cancel if rain.  Sloan Branch Rd beside Pleasant Shade Post Office.  Most items under $5.  Lots of brand new items, craft items, DVDs, video games, household items, boat with motor and trailer.  Way too much to list.  Priced to sale.  Watch for signs.   5-4-1tpd

Huge Yard Sale – Rain or shine.  We have furniture, washer & dryers, gumball machines, antiques, clothes.  We have lots of stuff.  Check us out.  516 Cookeville Hwy, Elmwood TN  (Hwy 70) May 5th & 6th.                                      5-4-1tpd

2 Neighbors Yard Sale –  315 & 317 Hull Avenue Carthage, 8-4 Fr-Sat May 5,6. Clothes men’s M-L, women’s S-L, kids, babies. Lots of baby girl clothes newborn to 2T, shoes and toys. Sheets, blankets, pillows, Tupperware, dishes, home decor and much more. Come around back!                           5-4-1t

Rawls Creek Rd.  Community Yard Sale – Thursday, May 4th thru Saturday, May 6th, 7:30 am till ?  5-4-1tpd

Giant Estate/Garage Sale –  155 Lakeside Dr., Defeated Creek, 37030.  Lots of everything.  We are redecorating.  Lamps, vases, tables, cabinet, pictures, rugs, jewelry, collectible dolls, etc.  Ask to see dolls & vintage jewelry.  Thurs, 8-5:00, Fri 8-5:00, Sat 8-11:00.    5-4-1tpd

Garage Sale: Old store bldg. in Graveltown (Smith Co.) on old Sloan property (now Anderson) near Pleasant Shade.  Saturday, May 6th, 9 am to 6 pm.  Rain or shine.  Shirley Lowery Anderson. Window treatments, furniture, odds and ends.                                5-4-1t

Garage Sale – 325 Lebanon Hwy.  May 4, 5, 6, 8-5.  Several exercise machines, jewelry box, clothes, shoes, storage bags for dishes, beautiful prints, hobby supplies, desk furniture, area rug, Wilson tennis rackets, baseball bats, man/woman helmets, cookbooks, collectible Farmall tractor & case, lots more.                            5-4-1tpd

