Garage / Yard Sales
Yard Sale – Friday, May 5th 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM Saturday, May 6th 7:30 AM to 2:00 PM. 45 Roberts LN in the Rome area. Lots of stuff for weddings, mens & womens clothing, washer & dryer, wood dining table, area rug and lots of good items. Look for signs. 5-4-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – May 4, 5, 6, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 8-? 256 Hogans Rd. Gordonsville. Lots of everything. 5-4-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – 2 locations, May 5th & 6th. 38 and 52 Smith Hollow – 8 A.M. Lots of men, womens, girls, boys nice clothing ( Aeropostale, American Eagle, Miss Me jeans). Hospital uniform pants/tops, girls tights/bodysuits/Smith County shirts, dresses, mens suits and nice blue jeans, curtains, comforters and misc. household items. (Bed) worth the drive. 5-4-1tpd
____________________________
Garage Sale – 464 New Middleton Hwy. Friday, May 5th 7 AM. Rain or shine. 5-4-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – May 5th and 6th 8am-5pm. Cancel if rain. Sloan Branch Rd beside Pleasant Shade Post Office. Most items under $5. Lots of brand new items, craft items, DVDs, video games, household items, boat with motor and trailer. Way too much to list. Priced to sale. Watch for signs. 5-4-1tpd
____________________________
Huge Yard Sale – Rain or shine. We have furniture, washer & dryers, gumball machines, antiques, clothes. We have lots of stuff. Check us out. 516 Cookeville Hwy, Elmwood TN (Hwy 70) May 5th & 6th. 5-4-1tpd
____________________________
2 Neighbors Yard Sale – 315 & 317 Hull Avenue Carthage, 8-4 Fr-Sat May 5,6. Clothes men’s M-L, women’s S-L, kids, babies. Lots of baby girl clothes newborn to 2T, shoes and toys. Sheets, blankets, pillows, Tupperware, dishes, home decor and much more. Come around back! 5-4-1t
____________________________
Rawls Creek Rd. Community Yard Sale – Thursday, May 4th thru Saturday, May 6th, 7:30 am till ? 5-4-1tpd
____________________________
Giant Estate/Garage Sale – 155 Lakeside Dr., Defeated Creek, 37030. Lots of everything. We are redecorating. Lamps, vases, tables, cabinet, pictures, rugs, jewelry, collectible dolls, etc. Ask to see dolls & vintage jewelry. Thurs, 8-5:00, Fri 8-5:00, Sat 8-11:00. 5-4-1tpd
____________________________
Garage Sale: Old store bldg. in Graveltown (Smith Co.) on old Sloan property (now Anderson) near Pleasant Shade. Saturday, May 6th, 9 am to 6 pm. Rain or shine. Shirley Lowery Anderson. Window treatments, furniture, odds and ends. 5-4-1t
____________________________
Garage Sale – 325 Lebanon Hwy. May 4, 5, 6, 8-5. Several exercise machines, jewelry box, clothes, shoes, storage bags for dishes, beautiful prints, hobby supplies, desk furniture, area rug, Wilson tennis rackets, baseball bats, man/woman helmets, cookbooks, collectible Farmall tractor & case, lots more. 5-4-1tpd
____________________________
____________________________
____________________________