Misc. For Sale

6 foot SQ172 Squealer by Bushhog rotary cutter. 615-683-8197. In good condition. Used very little. 4-27-2tpd ____________________________ For Sale – 250 gal. diesel tank on stand. Call 615-774-4040. 5-4-1tpd ____________________________