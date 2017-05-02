OBIT: Lauretta Dickerson Toney, Age 86, Of Murfreesboro

Lauretta Dickerson Toney, age 86, of Murfreesboro, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 28, 2017. A native of Pleasant Shade, she was preceded in death by her parents, Golden Dewey and Grace Gregory Dickerson; husband, Raymond Toney; son, Gerald Kemp; daughter, Cathy Brockette; and granddaughter, Jennifer Mulligan.

Funeral services were Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Murfreesboro Missionary Baptist Church. Brother Kenneth Massey officiated. A graveside service was Monday at 2:00 p.m. in Sanderson Cemetery in Pleasant Shade.

She is survived by her children, David Kemp and his wife, Dorene, of Bandera, TX, Olan Kemp and his wife, Brenda, of Normandy, Ellen Williams and her husband, Joe, of Mt. Juliet, and Christie Jennings and her husband, Bobby, of Murfreesboro; sisters, Dorothy Dillman of Lafayette and Amy Shumate and her husband, Bill, of Winchester, KY; brother, Thomas Dickerson and his wife, Faye, of Madison, AL; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; her aunt, Ogeal Dickerson of Carthage; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was a proud member of Murfreesboro Missionary Baptist. She loved her church very much. Mrs. Toney enjoyed gardening and quilting. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Family and friends served as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Toney can be made to Murfreesboro Missionary Baptist Church. (316 Fortress Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128).

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com 615-893-5151.

Woodfin Chapel in charge of arrangements.