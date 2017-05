By Editor

DISTRICT 8AA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

(At Smith Co. High, Carthage)

FRIDAY, MAY 5

2:00 — Game 1 — #3 DeKalb Co. vs. #6 Livingston

4:00 — Game 2 — #2 Smith Co. vs. #7 Cannon Co.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

11:00 — Game 3 — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

1:00 — Game 4 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

MONDAY, MAY 8

2:00 — Game 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

4:00 — Game 6 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4

TUESDAY, MAY 9

TBA — If necessary