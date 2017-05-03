NEW DOLLAR TREE OPENS IN CARTHAGE

The new Dollar Tree opened in Carthage, Thursday morning.

It’s taken almost five months for site preparation and construction to take place.

Excavation for the store began in November of 2016.

The new store is located at the corner of Upper Ferry Road and Carthage Bypass.

In November of 2016, the 1.43 acre tract of land was sold to M&S Carthage LLC.

The project was managed by RFM Development Company, located on Woodmont Boulevard in Nashville.

The 9,251 square foot store opened sooner than anticipated.

Last fall, projections were for the store to open this spring or around June.

In terms of cash investments, the project is one of the larger retail developments to take place in Carthage in recent years.

One of the last commercial/retail developments was the new Sonic Drive-in Restaurant located in front of Walmart off the Carthage Bypass.