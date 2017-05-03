RACE FOR JORDAN THIS WEEKEND

The fourteenth annual Race For Jordan will take place this weekend.

The annual event will be held Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. on the access road to the Cordell Hull Visitors Center and dam site off Turkey Creek Highway.

The race is one of the larger single-day events held each year.

Rain or shine, hundreds of runners and walkers are expected to participate in the annual 5K run/walk.

The 5K is held in honor of Jordan Cage Hackett, son of Stephen and Karen Hackett, who was born on June 7, 2002 with a heart defect known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

The infant passed away on October 14, 2002, following a second open heart surgery.

The event raises thousands of dollars each year.

Funds are donated primarily to the Ronald McDonald House and Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Funds are also used for local scholarships, Smith County Family Resource Office and donations to families with children enduring lengthy hospital stays.

The boatramp located below the Cordell Hull Dam will be closed for the event.