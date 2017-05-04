OBIT: Mrs. Pauline Kittrell, Age 98, Of Lafayette

Mrs. Pauline Kittrell, age 98, of Lafayette and formerly of Difficult, died Tuesday morning, May 2, at Macon County General in Lafayette. She is survived by: 2 sons, Danny Kittrell and wife Becky of Rocky Mound, Lanny Kittrell and wife Teresa of Rocky Mound; 9 grandchildren, Eric Kittrell and wife Athena, Jeremy Kittrell and wife Brandie, Josh Kittrell and wife Leslie, Lee Ann Klein, Joey Kittrell, Scotty Kittrell and Jennie Sturgill, Dana Henderson and husband Jerry, Walter Kittrell and wife Tasha, Brad Whittemore; 24 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Kittrell is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Her service will be conducted at the Defeated Creek Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday morning, May 4, at 11:00 AM. Eld. Shawn Shepherd and Eld. Rickey Brooks will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as active pallbearers are: Eric Kittrell, Jeremy Kittrell, Josh Kittrell, Scotty Kittrell, Walter Kittrell, Jerry Henderson and Joey Kittrell.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday morning, at 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Visitation on Thursday will be at the church from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

