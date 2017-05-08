OBIT: Mrs. Reba Cook Gentry, Of The Tanglewood Community

Mrs. Reba Cook Gentry, a homemaker of the Tanglewood Community, died peacefully at 7:15 a.m. Friday morning May 5, 2017 at the age of 82 at her Elmwood Boulevard home with her loving family at her bedside. Gentiva Hospice pronounced her deceased at 8:22 a.m. Mrs. Gentry was diagnosed with lymphoma just a week before her death.

Her nephew, Bro. Jeff Burton, officiated at the 1 p.m. Monday afternoon May 8th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Two of her grandchildren, Shannon LaCasse and Chris Hageman delivered eulogies. Burial will follow in the Gene Butler Cemetery in the Brooks Bend Community.

Born Reba Jean Cook in the Highland Community on November 20, 1934, she was the fifth of six children born to the late Elbert Samuel “Pete” Cook who died at the age of 89 on November 9, 1980 and Genia Maie Cornwell Cook who died at the age of 95 on November 12, 1997.

Two sisters preceded her in death, Geraldine Cook Richardson who died at the age of 93 on February 4, 2012 and Pearl Cook Thomas.

On December 31, 1949 in Franklin, Kentucky she was united in marriage to Jackson County native Robert Lee Gentry.

Mrs. Gentry was saved at the Maggart United Methodist Church and was baptized by her nephew Jeff.

Surviving in addition to her husband of over sixty seven years are their three daughters, Nancy Gentry Gilbert and husband Mike of Bryant, Alabama, Kathie Gentry Johnson of White House, Carol Gentry Gibson of Cross Plains; three sisters, Ruby Cook Burton of South Carthage, Betty Cook Burton of the Gladdice Community, Helen Cook Strong of Gainesboro.

The Gentry family requests memorials to the Gene Butler Cemetery Mowing Fund.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE