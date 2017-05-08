OBIT: Roy L. Gregory, Age 77 Of Gallatin

Roy L. Gregory, age 77 of Gallatin, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2017. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 6th at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Crestview Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, May 5th from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 6th from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the Smith, Wilson, or Sumner County Archives.

Roy was born January 20, 1940, in Gallatin, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Raymond “Shag” and Nell Marler Gregory. Also preceded by grandparents, William Bell & Laura Fry Gregory and James Brittan and Bessie Waters Marler.

Roy was a graduate of Gallatin High School Class of ’58 and attended the University of Tennessee and Middle Tennessee State College. He served in the 765th Transportation Battalion in the U.S. Army and did a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was employed by Pirelli Armstrong Tires for many years. After his retirement, he spent endless, joyful hours doing genealogical research, traveling to many states, visiting cemeteries, and was a regular at the Smith, Wilson, Sumner County Archives and at the state archives in Nashville. He spent so much time looking for his ancestor’s pictures in Smith County that he was dubbed the “picture man”. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Gallatin. Friends and family will serve as pallbeaers.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Miller Gregory of Gallatin, his son William Glenn Gregory of Gallatin, granddaughter, Emily Danyel Gregory of Gallatin, and sister Mary Anne (Bob) Baumgartner of Collierville, TN. Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com.

