Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

OTR DRIVERS WANTED *New pay scale – 3/1/2015* $1000 Sign on bonus • Performance bonus. Come Join our team.

Contact us for more info www.tnccinc.com 615-683-6777. 3-5-tf

____________________________

Hartsville Convalescent Center has openings for CNT’s. E O E 5-11-2t

____________________________

Heating and air company needing help. Experience a plus. Need valid drivers license. Call 615-444-1214. Hours 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM. 4-27-4tpd

____________________________

Hartsville Convalescent Center is now accepting applications for the dietary department. Apply at 649 McMurry Blvd.

No phone calls, please. Equal Opportunity Employer. 5-4-2t

____________________________

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Public Works is accepting applications for full time 40 hours and part time 20 hours per week, sanitation truck driver and laborer. All applicants must have a high school diploma or GED. Applicants must possess all of the following: valid Tennessee CDL license, current DOT card, and be able to pass a drug screen and health physical. Applications can be picked up at Administration Building room 5, located at 328 Broadway. For additional information contact Cliff Sallee, director 615-374-9574. 5-4-2t

____________________________

____________________________