Help Wanted

OTR DRIVERS WANTED *New pay scale – 3/1/2015* $1000 Sign on bonus • Performance bonus. Come Join our team.

Contact us for more info www.tnccinc.com 615-683-6777.              3-5-tf

Hartsville Convalescent Center has openings for CNT’s.  E O E   5-11-2t

Heating and air company needing help.  Experience a plus.  Need valid drivers license.  Call 615-444-1214.  Hours 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM. 4-27-4tpd

Hartsville Convalescent Center is now accepting applications for the dietary department.  Apply at 649 McMurry Blvd. 

No phone calls, please.  Equal Opportunity Employer.         5-4-2t

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Public Works is accepting applications for full time 40 hours and part time 20 hours per week, sanitation truck driver and laborer.  All applicants must have a high school diploma or GED.  Applicants must possess all of the following:  valid Tennessee CDL license, current DOT card, and be able to pass a drug screen and health physical.  Applications can be picked up at Administration Building room 5, located at 328 Broadway.  For additional information contact Cliff Sallee, director 615-374-9574. 5-4-2t

